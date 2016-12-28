Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs linked with Swansea job

Manchester United great Ryan Giggs is among those in contention for the vacant manager’s position at Swansea City, according to the BBC .

Giggs left United last summer after a 29-year association with the club. He had most recently been working as assistant manager to former boss Louis van Gaal.

Today’s report claims he was interviewed for the Swansea job twice in October before Bob Bradley got the job. But with the former USA coach having been sacked after just 85 days in the post, Giggs is reportedly back in contention.

The 43-year-old faces competition from Wales manager Chris Coleman, former Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson and ex-Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett.

Giggs is seeking his first managerial role. His only previous experience of management came during a brief spell as United caretaker boss at the end of the 2013/14 season following David Moyes’ sacking.

First-team coaches Alan Curtis and Paul Williams are in charge for the New Year’s Eve game against Bournemouth.