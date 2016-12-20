Man Utd midfielder set for AC Milan move

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini could be on his way to AC Milan when the transfer window opens, according to The Times .

The Belgium international has reportedly told his team-mates that he is considering leaving Old Trafford last month having fallen down the pecking order in recent times.

Fellaini, aged 29, was an unexpectedly prominent figure in the side during the early weeks of Jose Mourinho’s tenure, but has since lost his place in the team.

He has started only one game in the past two months and was booed by his own fans when he came off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month having conceded the penalty that led to Everton’s equaliser a week earlier.

The report claims the former Toffees man – signed by former manager David Moyes in a £27.5m deal in September 2013 – was in Milan yesterday and that the Italian side are interested in signing him.

Fellaini has 18 months to run on his United contract.