Man Utd target Victor Lindelof’s penchant for banned substance

Smått panikslagen var jag imorse innan denna leverans kom. Stort tack @Hustlarkungen. #svensktsnus pic.twitter.com/PsO3TKL9eN — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) 23 January 2015

Manchester United-bound defender Victor Lindelof might have a habit to kick if, as expected, he completes his transfer to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

The Benfica centre-back is a big fan of snus, the Swedish moist tobacco product that is banned from sale in the UK and other EU countries. He has previously shared photo of a stockpiles of snus that have been delivered to Portugal, where it is also banned, from Sweden. On one occasion he confessed to be “slightly panicked” before his delivery arrived.

En ny liten leverans så man överlever tills nästa. Tack @Hustlarkungen #svensktsnus pic.twitter.com/lAazadpt7j — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) 20 February 2015

Snus is usually left under the upper lip for extended periods by users. The European Union banned the sale of snus in 1992 on the grounds that it is carcinogenic to humans, though there is still some debate over the health consequences of snus use.

It remains to be seen whether United will take issue with the 22-year-old’s snus habit.

Lindelof has frequently made his snus tin the star of his social media output. He appears to favour it with his morning coffee.

Morgonstund på tåget mot Uppsala och landslaget. #svensktsnus pic.twitter.com/Ob6Cpm8YdV — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) October 6, 2015

He branded a tin of General Kardus Selection 2015 a “motherf**king luxury” and the “world’s finest snus”.