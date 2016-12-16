Man Utd’s Eric Bailly provides injury update

Happy to announce that my injury isn't too serious. Hope to be able to help my team again soon! Thank you for the support!🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/plXfkS7nSk — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) December 15, 2016

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has taken to his Twitter account to provide an update on the knee injury he suffered in the midweek win at Crystal Palace.

Bailly sustained the injury inside the first six minutes at Selhurst Park when he landed awkwardly after going up for a header. He battled on until the 52nd minute after undergoing treatment on a couple of occasions, but eventually had to be substituted by Matteo Darmian.

But the former Villarreal man has now offered reassurances that the injury is not serious. He doesn’t mention how long his layoff will be, just that the injury isn’t “too serious” and the hopes to be back “soon”.