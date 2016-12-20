Mourinho expected to sign new players next month

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could be planning some changes with the club in just a short time, with rumours that he may be signing two new players in January. Six points behind rivals Manchester City, the Red Devils have managed to secure back-to-back wins in order to bring themselves back into the game and scrape a place in the Champion’s League race. But, Mourinho is already looking ahead to the opening of the window next month. The Manchester Evening News suggested that United would be signing two new defenders in January, however, the current form of Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones on the pitch may have brought about a change in plan.

Talent Scouting

Despite the pair’s resurgence, Manchester United have been on the look-out for talent, scouting Benfica defender Victor Lindelof over the weekend, along with rumours that they have their eyes on Southampton captain Jose Fonte, who is currently available for £15million. United have already showed some interest in Fonte during the summer window, and it helps that the Portugal international also shares the same agent as Mourinho, Jorge Mendes. According to sources, Mendes visited Mourinho at The Lowry Hotel, where the two discussed transfer plans.

Moving On

With new faces perhaps on the horizon, many of the old faces are also set to be leaving United next year, too. Morgan Schneiderlin is expected to leave United after just 18 months for a permanent deal at Everton, and Mourinho is also expecting Memphis Depay to leave the club, either permanently or on loan. Everton are also showing interest in Ashley Young, but they’re not the only ones – former club Watford, Swansea and West Brom also reportedly have their eyes on the 31-year-old winger.

Following his recent resurgence, Mourinho is also keen to retain Matteo Darmian. The Italian player has so far started the last six Premier League games for Manchester United and has had the privilege of being one of the rested first-teamers during the team’s recent tie against Zorya. Darmian had appeared on the pitch just twice before Valencia suffered a fractured arm back in October, and was heavily linked with Inter Milan before Frank de Boer was fired.

Reinforcement

Despite his return to the first-team fold, Manchester United are reportedly still open to offers for Bastian Schweinsteiger. The 32-year old German player has made just one appearance so far this season, and was spotted recently with Chicago coach Veljko Paunovic leaving Hale restaurant Piccolino during the international fortnight in November. He has expressed interest in moving to, and playing in the United States.

With the potential departures of Schweinsteiger and Schneiderlin looming, Mourinho may need to reinforce United’s midfield. There are many suggestions as to whom he may choose for the job, however, he has expressed private interest in United academy graduate and Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who Mourinho has praised. Along with that, goalie Sam Johnstone said that he was interested in a loan move in January after signing his contract with United back in October, however, Mourinho could well prevent the goalkeeper from departing until the summer if so many changes to the team are made.

Star player Zlatan Ibrahimović has also expressed an interest in leaving the club in January, as his contract has an optional extra year. Recently, news has emerged that Mourinho is worried that the star striker could be leaving after just one season in which he has already scored an impressive fourteen goals. What does the future hold for Manchester United? Be sure to check out the top bookmakers and place your bets.

Do you think that Manchester United is in need of some fresh faces on the team?