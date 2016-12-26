New Man Utd signing delayed

Manchester United’s signing of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof has been delayed, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola .

The Red Devils have been strongly tipped to sign the Sweden international in the January transfer window and are still expected to do so. But the deal might not be done as early in the window as first expected due to a dispute between Benfica and Lindelof’s former club Vasteras.

The Swedish side are demanding a payment of €250,000, which they claim they are due as an add-on triggered by the 22-year-old having made 10 Champions League appearances. Vasteras have reportedly submitted a formal complaint to FIFA in an effort to secure the money they believe they are owed.

Until the matter is settled, the deal to take Lindelof to Old Trafford appears to be in danger of being held up.

The 6ft 2in defender can operate at centre-back or right-back.

He is not due to play for Benfica again until January 8.