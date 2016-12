Photo: Chelsea’s Oscar poses in Shanghai SIPG shirt

Chelsea midfielder Oscar has donned a Shanghai SIPG jersey ahead of his transfer to the Chinese Super League side.

The Blues confirmed this morning that the Brazil international would be making a permanent transfer to China.

Soon after that, a photo emerged of the 25-year-old wearing his new club’s shirt and giving a thumbs up to the camera.

Chelsea have confirmed that the deal will go through early next month. The deal is expected to be worth £60m.