Photo: Daley Blind gives Man Utd the lead vs Sunderland

Manchester United have taken the lead in their Boxing Day clash with Sunderland at Old Trafford.

Dutch defender Daley Blind, who came into the team for today’s game, found the corner to break the deadlock.

He burst into the penalty area in the 39th minute, got on the end of striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s pass, took a touch and fired a left-footed finish across goal to put United in front just before half-time.

The goal was Blind’s first since September 2015.