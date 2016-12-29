Photo: Ex-Man City and Man Utd star Carlos Tevez moves to China

Former Premier League star Carlos Tevez has completed a transfer to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

He will reportedly earn £500,000-a-week.

The Argentina international posed in his new team’s jersey in a photo published after the deal was announced.

Tevez moves to China from boyhood club Boca Juniors, who he rejoined from Italian champions Juventus in 2015.

He previously played for West Ham United, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The 32-year-old will be coached by Gus Poyet, who was recently named as Shanghai Shenhua’s new manager.