Photo: John Terry returns to Chelsea training

Posted by - December 24, 2016 - All News, Chelsea, Football videos

Great to be back training today @mbatshuayi ⚽️ @chelseafc

A photo posted by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on

Chelsea captain John Terry has returned to full training after injury.

Head coach Antonio Conte has already declared the long-serving skipper unavailable for the Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth, but it looks like he is feeling fit and closing in on a comeback. He shared a photo of him sliding into a tackle on striker Michy Batshuayi.

Terry, aged 36, has been restricted to just five Premier League appearances so far this season. Trouble with injuries and the impressive form of a back-three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill in his absence have both limited his playing time.