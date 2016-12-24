Photo: John Terry returns to Chelsea training

Chelsea captain John Terry has returned to full training after injury.
Head coach Antonio Conte has already declared the long-serving skipper unavailable for the Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth, but it looks like he is feeling fit and closing in on a comeback. He shared a photo of him sliding into a tackle on striker Michy Batshuayi.
Terry, aged 36, has been restricted to just five Premier League appearances so far this season. Trouble with injuries and the impressive form of a back-three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill in his absence have both limited his playing time.