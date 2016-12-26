Photos and Video: Man Utd arrive to face Sunderland

The lads are here! #MUFC #MUNSUN pic.twitter.com/nj5fkmRML6
Manchester United’s players have arrived at Old Trafford ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Sunderland.
A stern looking Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived with a United puffa jacket over his club suit. He was followed down the tunnel by defender Chris Smalling as Jose Mourinho’s squad made their way from the team bus to the home dressing room.
Goalkeeper David De Gea and defender Marcos Rojo walked in together, while midfielder Ander Herrera looked focused on the task ahead.
Here’s video footage of the team’s arrival.
