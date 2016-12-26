Photos: Arsenal training on Christmas Day ahead of West Brom game

It may be Christmas Day, but that hasn't stopped the boys training this morning#AFCvWBA pic.twitter.com/izdxJYRZLI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 25, 2016

Arsenal’s players were at their London Colney training ground yesterday for a Christmas Day training session.

The Gunners face West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates Stadium later today, so they were required to report for duty yesterday to put in their final pre-match preparations.

You can see photos from the session above and below, including one of a festive hug between star man Alexis Sanchez and combative midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Youngster Chris Willock was dragged away from what Santa Claus had delivered for him to take part in the session – will he have a role to play against the Baggies?