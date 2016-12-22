Photos: Arsenal training ahead of West Brom game

Arsenal trained at their London Colney training ground today as they prepare to face West Bromwich Albion in their Boxing Day game.

The Gunners go up against a Baggies side that will be hoping to bounce back from their thrashing by Manchester United last weekend.

But after successive defeats to Everton and Manchester City saw them drop to fourth in the Premier League, Arsene Wenger’s side are in desperate need of a win, too.

In-form Alexis Sanchez could have a key role to play in securing three points on Monday.

