Photos: Chelsea players visit hospital

Posted by - December 21, 2016 - All News, Chelsea, Photos

Chelsea’s players have visited a local hospital today to pay a Christmas visit to patients.

The top-of-the-table Blues made a short trip to the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, where they met staff and delivered gifts to patients.

Head coach Antonio Conte was also in attendance.

Here are a selection of photos from Chelsea’s day as they posed with the people met during the outing.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice that Charly Musonda was also on the trip. The 20-year-old is back from a loan spell with Real Betis.