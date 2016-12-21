Photos: Chelsea players visit hospital

Antonio Conte and the squad surprised children and their families at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/fo8SyzsobO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 21, 2016

Chelsea’s players have visited a local hospital today to pay a Christmas visit to patients.

The top-of-the-table Blues made a short trip to the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, where they met staff and delivered gifts to patients.

Head coach Antonio Conte was also in attendance.

Here are a selection of photos from Chelsea’s day as they posed with the people met during the outing.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice that Charly Musonda was also on the trip. The 20-year-old is back from a loan spell with Real Betis.

Great day visiting the kids at the hospital. Good to make them happy and I wish them all a Merry Christmas and to get well soon. @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/pw4acfMd14 — Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) December 21, 2016

Meet James, the real Superman. A SMILE that can brighten up anyone's day. Hope everyone at Westminster hospital has a wonderful Christmas 😁🎄 pic.twitter.com/5OWYiJ4dQw — Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) December 21, 2016

Nos encanta veros sonreír 😀 We love to see you smile! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/XpgESuGM7g — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) December 21, 2016

Visiting the @chelwestft hospital and kids party at the bridge today! #cfc pic.twitter.com/w1Gcb8o6IX — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) December 21, 2016

Visiting @ChelwestFT today with the team – pleasure to meet the amazing staff and kids. pic.twitter.com/h9HzpjBgi1 — Kurt Zouma (@KurtZouma) December 21, 2016