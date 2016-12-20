Photos: Liverpool return to training after beating Everton

📸 All smiles back at Melwood today! 😄 pic.twitter.com/DRdM9XUaXU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 20, 2016

Liverpool were straight back to training today after beating Everton in last night’s Merseyside derby.

There was no rest for Jurgen Klopp’s players as attention immediately turned to recovering in time for next Tuesday’s Premier League encounter with Stoke City.

Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of smiles among the group with Sadio Mane’s injury time winner having settled the clash with the Toffees less than 24 hours ago.

Klopp was among those sporting beaming grins at Melwood on Tuesday.