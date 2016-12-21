Photos: Liverpool’s Christmas party

Liverpool had a double cause for celebration as they held their Christmas party last night, just 24 hours after beating Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The likes of Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho shared photos of themselves and team-mates attending the party with their partners.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad can afford to enjoy the festivities for one night at least given that they don’t play again until their clash with Stoke City on December 27, which was still a week away when the party was happening.

