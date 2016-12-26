Photos: Olivier Giroud celebrates his winner vs West Brom

Thoughts on Oli, boss? 🗣 “He has qualities that are needed in our squad – he’s a fighter as well and has a fantastic mentality.”#AFCvWBA pic.twitter.com/cqx5b3SExZ — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 26, 2016

It looked like Santa Claus had brought Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud exactly what he wanted after he scored the winning goal in today’s Boxing Day game against West Bromwich Albion.

The France international was given a rare start by Gunners boss Arsene Wenger and responded in the perfect manner by heading him an 86th-minute winner.

After guiding the ball past West Brom keeper Ben Foster, Giroud launched into a jubilant goal celebration. He leapt into the air before dropping to his knees as he screamed towards the fans gathered inside the Emirates Stadium.