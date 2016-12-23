Photos: Victor Lindelof signs Man Utd shirt

Apontado ao Man Utd, Lindelof já assina camisolas dos Red Devils. pic.twitter.com/FaII8JPXMh — B24 (@B24pt) December 23, 2016

Prospective Manchester United signing Victor Lindelof has added to speculation that he will be on his way to Old Trafford by putting his autograph on a replica shirt.

The Benfica defender, aged 22, is currently back in Sweden during the Portuguese league’s winter break and attended the Fredscupen in his hometown of Västerås today.

He was approached by a United fan who wanted him to sign his shirt and Lindelof duly obliged.