Top Three Football Games To Watch On Boxing Day

As the rest of Europe heads into hibernation, the frequency of matches will increase in England over the festive period. No winter break in England means the Premier League and the Football League will continue at full pelt.

42 games are scheduled on Boxing Day across the top four divisions of English football – a bookmaker’s dream come true. There are bound to be many crazy accumulators about, and you’d be well-advised to take advantage of free bet offers like this Betway free bet if you are betting on Monday’s games.

Whether you’re betting or not, there’s plenty of fun to be had watching football on Boxing Day – here are the top three games to watch:

1. Arsenal vs West Bromwich Albion

Arsenal have lost back-to-back league games at Everton and Manchester City, and Arsene Wenger’s men will look to atone for their poor recent form on their home patch. But, standing in their way are Tony Pulis’ West Brom, who are eighth in the Premier League table .

The Gunners, who like to play fluid football, would likely have a tough afternoon at the hands of the hustlers of Pulis’ West Brom. The Baggies have won two and drawn three of their eight away games this season, and a point or more at the Emirates Stadium would put their season back on track after their home loss to Manchester United last time out as well as severely dent Arsenal’s title hopes.

2. Burnley vs Middlesbrough

It is too early to dub this fixture a relegation six-pointer but the result of this game could have implications on the futures of the two newly-promoted clubs. Burnley have the home advantage, but their numbers this season have made them clear favourites for the drop.

Aitor Karanka’s Middlesbrough haven’t won on the road since August. On the other hand, Sean Dyche’s Clarets have collected 16 of their 17 points this season at Turf Moor. Given their poor away form, Burnley can’t afford to drop points at home, and it is imperative for them to win games like the one against Boro to survive the relegation battle.

3. Leicester City vs Everton

Champions Leicester will hope to end an incredible 2016 by winning their two upcoming home games. Everton are the visitors at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day. For Leicester, this season would almost certainly go down unlike their title-winning one, but their winning spirit was very visible in their 2-2 draw at Stoke last weekend.

Everton are still smarting from their last-gasp loss in the Merseyside derby last weekend, and there isn’t a better way to get over the derby hangover by winning at the home of the champions. Ronald Koeman, who has never won against Claudio Ranieri, will look to put that head-to-head record right.