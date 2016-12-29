Tottenham’s Harry Kane touts himself for NFL career after missed penalty vs Southampton

If there's any @NFL teams looking for a kicker in the future, have a look at my game tonight! 😉 #SOUTOT — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 28, 2016

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has put himself forward for a lucrative career in the NFL after skying a penalty against Southampton last night.

The England international, who is a keen fan of American sports, blasted his spot-kick over the bar at St Mary’s in what would have been a perfect field goal the other side of the Atlantic.

With his team having emerged as 1-4 winners, Kane was able to see the funny side and posted on Twitter to poke fun at himself.