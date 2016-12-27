Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players celebrate last-gasp win over West Brom

Arsenal players took to their social media accounts to celebrate a last-gasp victory over West Bromwich Albion in their Boxing Day clash at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

The Gunners seemed to be heading towards a disappointing 0-0 draw before Olivier Giroud popped up with a header in the 87th minute to give all Arsenal fans the Christmas gift they had wanted: a first win in three Premier League games.

Here’s what Arsene Wenger’s players had to say about the game…