Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to Boxing Day win over Bournemouth

Chelsea recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth in their Boxing Day fixture yesterday.

The Blues beat the Cherries to secure a 12th consecutive victory and ensure they will start 2017 at the top of the Premier League table.

Man of the moment was Pedro Rodriguez. The former Barcelona winger opened the scoring with a superb finish, then forced the third with a deflected effort that resulted in an own goal.

Here’s what Pedro and his team-mates had to say about the game…