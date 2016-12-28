Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Stoke

Another big 3 points at Anfield. Looking forward to the games coming up 😀👊🏻#YNWA A photo posted by Adam Lallana (@officiallallana) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:56pm PST

Liverpool came from behind to record a comfortable 4-1 win over Stoke City in their festive fixture last night.

The Reds ultimately cruised to three points and second place in the table after goals from Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, a Giannelli Imbula own goal and Daniel Sturridge.

After the game, several players, including goalscorer Lallana, posted on their social media accounts to react to the result and turn their attention to a crucial fixture against Manchester City. Here’s what they had to say…

Good performance and another 3 points !!! 🔴🔴🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/z3Dr99YGby — Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) December 27, 2016

Good job, boys! 🙌🏼⚽️ 4-1 home win and back on the 2nd place. Now full focus on the last match of the year against City 💪🏼 #YNWA #LIVSTK @LFC — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) December 27, 2016