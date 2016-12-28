Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Stoke

Posted by - December 28, 2016 - All News, Liverpool, Photos, Premier League, Stoke City

Another big 3 points at Anfield. Looking forward to the games coming up 😀👊🏻#YNWA

A photo posted by Adam Lallana (@officiallallana) on

Liverpool came from behind to record a comfortable 4-1 win over Stoke City in their festive fixture last night.

The Reds ultimately cruised to three points and second place in the table after goals from Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, a Giannelli Imbula own goal and Daniel Sturridge.

After the game, several players, including goalscorer Lallana, posted on their social media accounts to react to the result and turn their attention to a crucial fixture against Manchester City. Here’s what they had to say…