Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to derby win over Everton

Liverpool’s players have been celebrating their Merseyside derby win over Everton via their social media accounts.
Senegalese forward Sadio Mane’s 94th minute strike was the only goal of the game at Goodison Park and secured three points and bragging rights for the Reds.
The match-winner was among those to react to the victory. Mane shared a photo of himself wheeling away after scoring his goal, accompanied by the caption: “What a win.”
Here’s what some other Liverpool players had to say…
An early Christmas present for the fans, a massive 3 points! Merseyside is Red!! #LFC #YNWA 🔴🔴🔴💯‼️ pic.twitter.com/vypyIt1ESh
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 19, 2016
We fought till the end !!! 3 points !!! Clean sheet !!! Job Done !!! Liverpool is RED 🔴🔴🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Ywmv0QiTmg
— Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) December 19, 2016
Special‼️ Liverpool is 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/FuQzbxfboV
— Divock Origi #27 (@DivockOrigi) December 20, 2016
Siiiiimmm! 💪 Great win, boys! #YNWA #LFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tXJcbACCxl
— Roberto_Firmino (@Roberto_Firmino) December 19, 2016
Very important derby win for us tonight…⚽ But my thoughts are with the victims in my homeland Germany 😔 #Berlin #YNWA 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Tr3KLalVmj
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) December 19, 2016