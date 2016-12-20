Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to derby win over Everton

⚽️🙏What a win🙏

A photo posted by @sadiomaneofficiel on

Liverpool’s players have been celebrating their Merseyside derby win over Everton via their social media accounts.

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane’s 94th minute strike was the only goal of the game at Goodison Park and secured three points and bragging rights for the Reds.

The match-winner was among those to react to the victory. Mane shared a photo of himself wheeling away after scoring his goal, accompanied by the caption: “What a win.”

Here’s what some other Liverpool players had to say…

What a feeling!!! YNWA 🔴

A photo posted by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on