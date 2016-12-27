Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to Boxing Day win over Sunderland

A little Christmas Magic today! Super happy for the win! 😊 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/HHmfIemWey — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) December 26, 2016

Manchester United’s players took to their social media accounts to give their reactions to yesterday’s 3-1 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils kept their recent run of good form going by securing three points from their Boxing Day fixture.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan got into the festive spirit by claiming that his scorpion kick finish for United’s third had been a slice of Christmas magic.

An earlier Christmas miracle came when United broke the deadlock shortly before half-time thanks to unlikely goalscorer Daley Blind.

3 points and some great goals on Boxing day 😁👊🏻 Merry Christmas 🎅🏼🎄 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/m3Don9xWH7 — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) December 26, 2016

Here’s what other United players had to say…

Boxing Day 🎁 + 3 points = 😀⚽👍🏻 A great day #mufc pic.twitter.com/gakjV26ahC — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) December 26, 2016

It has been a good Boxing Day,very happy for the win and keep the run 😊🔴 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/vsLi6dPEEQ — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) December 26, 2016