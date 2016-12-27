Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to Boxing Day win over Sunderland

Manchester United’s players took to their social media accounts to give their reactions to yesterday’s 3-1 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils kept their recent run of good form going by securing three points from their Boxing Day fixture.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan got into the festive spirit by claiming that his scorpion kick finish for United’s third had been a slice of Christmas magic.

An earlier Christmas miracle came when United broke the deadlock shortly before half-time thanks to unlikely goalscorer Daley Blind.

Here’s what other United players had to say…