Tweets and Photos: Spurs players on beating Southampton

Strong performance from the boys, roll on sunday #COYS #NeverFollow 👋🏽 ⚽

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Southampton 1-4 in last night’s Premier League encounter at St Mary’s.

A brace from Dele Alli, plus goals from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, secured all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side against his former club.

The victory moved SPurs two within a point of north London rivals Arsenal, who are currently in the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.

Here’s what some Spurs players had to say about yesterday evening’s efforts.

MOOD! Great win to round of Christmas. Onto the new year #coys

