Tweets and Photos: Spurs players on beating Southampton

Strong performance from the boys, roll on sunday #COYS #NeverFollow 👋🏽 ⚽ A photo posted by Dele (@delealli36) on Dec 28, 2016 at 3:07pm PST

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Southampton 1-4 in last night’s Premier League encounter at St Mary’s.

A brace from Dele Alli, plus goals from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, secured all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side against his former club.

The victory moved SPurs two within a point of north London rivals Arsenal, who are currently in the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.

Here’s what some Spurs players had to say about yesterday evening’s efforts.

Great team performance and an important 3 points. A good way to end 2016 🙌 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/8L2O9qdQdA — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) December 28, 2016

Excellent away performance + 3 points #COYS — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) December 28, 2016

Big win! A great performance. Thank you to the fans 👍#COYS pic.twitter.com/XSNvnRZkCV — Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) December 28, 2016