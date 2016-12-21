Victor Lindelof set for final Benfica game before Man Utd move

Enligt mina källor ska Vigge vara klar för Man U för €45 milj. Benficas president stängde affären igår kväll. Gör sin sista match imorgon. — Robin Blommé (@robinblomme) December 20, 2016

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof will play his final game for the club tonight before finalising his switch to Manchester United, according to a former team-mate.

Robin Blommé, who played alongside Lindelof at Swedish side Vasteras SK, says tonight’s match against Rio Ave will be the Sweden international’s final appearance for the Portuguese giants, who are not in action again until January 8 as the Primeira Liga takes its winter break.

Blommé reckons Lindelof will have signed for United by that stage.

Posting on Twitter, he claimed that United have agreed a €45m deal with Benfica to sign Lindelof, a 22-year-old centre-back who can also operate at right-back.