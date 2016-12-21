Victor Lindelof’s stats in what could be his final Benfica game before Man Utd move

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof played what is expected to be his last appearance for the club tonight before a prospective transfer to Manchester United.

As we reported earlier today, the Sweden international is widely tipped to join the Red Devils before that Portuguese champions return to action after their winter break on January 8. If that proves to be the case, this evening’s game against Rio Ave will have been his final game for Benfica.

The versatile right-footer, aged 22, was deployed as a left-sided centre-back alongside Luisao.

His side cruised to a 2-0 victory in a match they dominated from start to finish.

The level of comfort was indicated by the fact that from his position at the heart of defence, Lindelof only had four duels in the entire match, of which he won three. He completed 56 passes with 91.1 per cent passing accuracy, made two clearances, four interceptions and one tackle. Given that he only attempted one tackle, that meant he also boasted 100 per cent tackling success.

But as many United fans observed after the game , there was not really any opportunity to run the rule over their potential new boy.



