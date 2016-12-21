Video: Chelsea claim they are fielding new look back-three

Posted by - December 21, 2016 - All News, Chelsea, Football videos, Oddballs

Premier League table-toppers Chelsea have little cause to meddle with their winning team at present, but the club’s social media team have had a little fun at the expense of head coach Antonio Conte’s tactics.

The Blues claimed that they had a back-three in action at a festive fun day at their Stamford Bridge stadium today. Their claim was accompanied by video footage of a trio of penguins.

As John Terry will testify, they will probably have to show a better turn of pace in order to dislodge Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill.