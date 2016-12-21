Video: Chelsea claim they are fielding new look back-three

🎄It's a strong line up for the festive fun day at Stamford Bridge this afternoon as we go three at the back… https://t.co/RlkbT3sZkZ
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 21, 2016
Premier League table-toppers Chelsea have little cause to meddle with their winning team at present, but the club’s social media team have had a little fun at the expense of head coach Antonio Conte’s tactics.
The Blues claimed that they had a back-three in action at a festive fun day at their Stamford Bridge stadium today. Their claim was accompanied by video footage of a trio of penguins.
As John Terry will testify, they will probably have to show a better turn of pace in order to dislodge Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill.