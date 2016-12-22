Video: Chelsea train ahead of Bournemouth game

It's a beautiful day for training at Cobham! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/nW3ZrcW4Jt
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 22, 2016
Premier League table-toppers Chelsea have the luxury of going into their Boxing Day fixture with Bournemouth knowing that, whatever the outcome, they will still be in top spot afterwards.
Perhaps that, coupled with some lovely winter sunshine at their Cobham training ground, explains why the squad looked so relaxed as they headed out to train earlier today.
While there may have been ambling and chatting en route to the session, wing-back Victor Moses took to Twitter to confirm that the squad had been working hard once training had officially got underway.
Good training session today, working hard ahead of our next big game against Bournemouth 👊🏿
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) December 22, 2016