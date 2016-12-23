Video: Danny Welbeck return to Arsenal training confirmed by Arsene Wenger

How pleased are you for @DannyWelbeck?#AFCvWBA pic.twitter.com/Q7fCGtob6S
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 23, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that forward Danny Welbeck will return to full training today.
The injury-hit England international will join his team-mates at London Colney this morning for the first time since sustaining significant cartilage damage in a 2-2 draw at Manchester City in May.
He had only been back in action for three months having previously been out for 10 months with another serious knee injury.
Speaking at his press conference this morning, Wenger revealed: “Danny joins in for the first time today.”
There is little or no chance of Welbeck being involved in the Boxing Day game against West Brom.