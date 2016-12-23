Video: Danny Welbeck returns to Arsenal training

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck returned to full training today.
The England international was back working with the rest of the squad after completing his injury recovery programme.
Welbeck suffered a serious knee injury against Manchester City at the end of the last season, just three months after returning to action from 10 months out with a previous knee injury.
The latest injury forced him out of Euro 2016 and has kept him sidelined for seven months to date. But, as the video above shows, he is now closing in on a return to action.