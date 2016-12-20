Video: Injured Arsenal star works in the gym

🔙🔛🔝 Nothing worth having comes easy. So let's put in some extra hours at the gym 👊🏼 #comebackstronger #sm20 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/d7lx4iWfx3
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) December 19, 2016
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has shared a video showing him working out in the gym as he continues his recovery from injury.
The Germany international, aged 24, suffered a hamstring injury during the recent win over Stoke City and has been ruled out for three weeks.
He is just over a week into his recovery and is lunging with kettlebells during what he described as being “extra hours at the gym” in order to minimise his layoff.
See him at work in the video above.