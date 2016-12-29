Video: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rules out move for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed speculation linking him with a January move for Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as nonsense.
The England international has struggled for regular starts for the Gunners in recent times and has been touted for a switch to the Reds.
But Klopp was quick to shoot down the rumours. He told his press conference ahead of the New Year’s Eve clash with Manchester City that he would break his rule of not commenting on transfer rumours to reject the Oxlade-Chamberlain talk.