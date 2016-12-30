Video: Liverpool’s Kevin Stewart scores training ground wondergoal to impress girlfriend

Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart isn’t renowned for his goalscoring ability, but he found Cristiano Ronaldo-esque levels of skill and finishing when his girlfriend attended the club’s Melwood training ground.
A holding midfielder by trade, Stewart produced a sensational goal as he controlled the ball on his chest, juggled it as he spun past his man and volleyed the ball into the net.
Writing on Instagram, he joked: “When bae comes to watch training…😂⚽️”
Will his training ground efforts be enough to force him into contention for the New Year’s Eve clash with Manchester City?