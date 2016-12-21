Video: Man Utd begin preparations for Sunderland clash

It was a chilly start at the Aon Training Complex this morning as the Reds got back to work… ❄️ pic.twitter.com/EIIvPjUX0P
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 21, 2016
Manchester United returned to their Carrington base today to begin preparations for the Boxing Day clash with Sunderland at Old Trafford.
Jose Mourinho had given his squad a couple of days off after last weekend’s comfortable win over West Bromwich Albion, but it was back to business on Tuesday as the players reported to a chilly training ground for duty.
The squad were wrapped up, with plenty – including in-form striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic – opting to wear hats.
You can see footage from the session in the video above.