Video: Man Utd begin preparations for Sunderland clash

Posted by - December 21, 2016 - All News, Football videos, Manchester United, Sunderland

Manchester United returned to their Carrington base today to begin preparations for the Boxing Day clash with Sunderland at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho had given his squad a couple of days off after last weekend’s comfortable win over West Bromwich Albion, but it was back to business on Tuesday as the players reported to a chilly training ground for duty.

The squad were wrapped up, with plenty – including in-form striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic – opting to wear hats.

You can see footage from the session in the video above.