Video: Man Utd’s Ander Herrera and Eric Bailly dancing in the dressing room

I wish you a Merry Christmas with the great @AnderHerrera 😂😂😂
Hope you have a great time with your family and friends. 🔝🇨🇮🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🎅🏾🌲 pic.twitter.com/GdFz1wgisI
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) December 24, 2016
Manchester United duo Ander Herrera and Eric Bailly got the Christmas party started in style with some dressing room dance routines.
The pair showed off their moves in the dressing room at Carrington after training.
Bailly seemed to think it was the perfect Christmas greeting to share on social media with fans, whereas Herrera had a completely different view.
He posted an apology for the “worst moves” you have ever seen and said he didn’t think Bailly was capable of posting the footage.
Sorry for the worst moves you have ever seen! I never expected he was capable to post it…😂😂🙈🙈 https://t.co/FW9wXZ1ZdB
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) December 24, 2016