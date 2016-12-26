Video: Olivier Giroud heads in late winning goal for Arsenal vs West Brom

Arsenal left it late to secure a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in their Boxing Day fixture.

The Gunners, who had lost their last two games, looked like making it three without a win as they went into the closing stages drawing 0-0 with the Baggies.

But striker Olivier Giroud popped up to get on the end of a lofted cross from Mesut Ozil and divert the ball past Ben Foster in the West Brom goal to score the winning goal.