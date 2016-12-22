Video and Photo: Hugo Lloris signs new Spurs contract

See what happened behind the scenes at Hotspur Way on the day Hugo Lloris signed a new contract… ✍🏼 #COYS pic.twitter.com/TvgTJWPpDv — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 22, 2016

The video above shows the moment Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris committed his future to the club by putting pen to paper on a new contract.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has been persistently linked with a move away from White Hart Lane almost since the moment he arrived from Lyon.

But his new deal ties him to Spurs until June 2022. The France skipper will be 35 years old by the tie his freshly signed contract expires, which means he could see out his career with the north Londoners.