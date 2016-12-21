Video and Photos: Man Utd players visit sick children in hospital

Our players spent the afternoon making Christmas dreams come true with @MU_Foundation. #MUFCXMAS pic.twitter.com/nAyRlcGvY7
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 21, 2016
Manchester United players today made a trip to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for a pre-Christmas visit to the patients.
After reporting at Carrington after a couple of days off, Jose Mourinho’s squad trained this morning before making the short journey to the hospital.
Many United stars had photos taken with sick children and later posted on social media to talk about their day at the hospital.
You can see what they had to say about the experience below and see footage from the visit above.
Thank you for the lessons. 🙏🏾 Today was a big day! 😄🎅🏾🎁
Merci pour vos enseignements ! 🙏🏾Aujourd'hui fut un grand jour. 😄🎅🏾🎁 pic.twitter.com/WsCxuMBZBB
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) December 21, 2016
Great to meet all of the kids at @RMCHosp & @CMFTNHS today! pic.twitter.com/iAU6pWeku3
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) December 21, 2016
Thanks for letting us share a few minutes with you guys.
Gracias por dejarnos compartir un rato con vosotros. @MU_Foundation pic.twitter.com/3xztp8q3cv
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) December 21, 2016
We were happy to put many smiles on kids faces today at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. Great to meet you @mason_payne18 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/bZKlxWre85
— Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) December 21, 2016
It was a pleasure to meet some inspirational people on the @MU_Foundation Christmas Hospital visits today 📸🎄🎁😀 pic.twitter.com/2NC9yXfiRV
— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 21, 2016
IT was a great day today. Love to see the smile On This boy his face @ManUtd @MU_Foundation pic.twitter.com/uepQqMRj5L
— Timothy fosu-mensah (@timboo95) December 21, 2016
Always feels good to give back, the team put smiles on alot of faces today 😬 #jensonsjourney #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/p7878feRqt
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 21, 2016
Such a pleasure to share these moments with great kids @RMCHosp @ManUtd @CMFTNHS #rmchfamily #mufc 👍🏼🎁 pic.twitter.com/NNB6cfmjbs
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) December 21, 2016
Christmas came early for young fans at @TheChristie @FrancisHouseCH & @RMCHcharity today thanks to the #MUFC playershttps://t.co/4p9p900gCs pic.twitter.com/sRQ2NyboCZ
— Man Utd Foundation (@MU_Foundation) December 21, 2016