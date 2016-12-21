Video and Photos: Man Utd players visit sick children in hospital

Manchester United players today made a trip to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for a pre-Christmas visit to the patients.

After reporting at Carrington after a couple of days off, Jose Mourinho’s squad trained this morning before making the short journey to the hospital.

Many United stars had photos taken with sick children and later posted on social media to talk about their day at the hospital.

You can see what they had to say about the experience below and see footage from the visit above.