Video: The scenes at the final whistle as Man Utd beat Sunderland

These were the scenes at the final whistle as Manchester United recorded a 3-1 Boxing Day win over Sunderland.

There were plenty of handshakes for Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan after his spectacular goal for United’s third.

Manager Jose Mourinho kept his emotions in check, but he did spend some time giving autographs to youngsters gathered at the side of the tunnel in the Stretford End.

Phil Jones and Zlatan Ibrahimovic shared a joke as they made their way off the pitch.