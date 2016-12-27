Video: The scenes at the final whistle as Man Utd beat Sunderland

The full-time scenes at Old Trafford after #MUFC made it five wins in a row… pic.twitter.com/Fq13TeFhH5
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 26, 2016
These were the scenes at the final whistle as Manchester United recorded a 3-1 Boxing Day win over Sunderland.
There were plenty of handshakes for Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan after his spectacular goal for United’s third.
Manager Jose Mourinho kept his emotions in check, but he did spend some time giving autographs to youngsters gathered at the side of the tunnel in the Stretford End.
Phil Jones and Zlatan Ibrahimovic shared a joke as they made their way off the pitch.