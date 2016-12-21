Video: Tottenham pick out highlights from their win over Burnley

A super Hugo save & fine play from @MoussaSissoko, Danny Rose & @JanVertonghen. 👌
4️⃣ moments you may have missed from Burnley… #COYS pic.twitter.com/4f4FF92EnP
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 21, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur have picked out some of their favourite moments from last weekend’s 2-1 win over Burnley at White Hart Lane.
Overlooking the crucial highlights of the two goals that won them the game, Spurs have selected four of the best moments they think fans might have missed.
That includes a save from captain Hugo Lloris, plus action involving Moussa Sissoko, Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen.
