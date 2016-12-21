Video: Tottenham pick out highlights from their win over Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur have picked out some of their favourite moments from last weekend’s 2-1 win over Burnley at White Hart Lane.

Overlooking the crucial highlights of the two goals that won them the game, Spurs have selected four of the best moments they think fans might have missed.

That includes a save from captain Hugo Lloris, plus action involving Moussa Sissoko, Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen.

Click play on the video above to see the highlights.