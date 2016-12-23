West Brom bid for Man Utd’s Morgan Schneiderlin

West Bromwich Albion have lodged a bid for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

The offer was confirmed by Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

He told reporters: “I don’t want to say any more other than confirm our bid [for Schneiderlin]. We have to be fair to Manchester United and the player,”

The BBC reports that the bid is in the region of £13m, close to the club record fee paid by Pulis to sign winger Nacer Chadli from Tottenham Hotspur in the last transfer window.

In his own press conference today, United counterpart Jose Mourinho confirmed he would not stand in Schneiderlin’s way if West Brom’s bid was acceptable to the board.

He revealed that the France international had approached him and asked to be allowed to move on when the transfer window opens next month in search of regular playing time.

The Portuguese boss said: “If he is playing regularly, I have a right to say ‘no way’. If he is not playing regularly, I have no right to say ‘you are not going anywhere’.

“He is a great professional. A fantastic boy.”

The 28-year-old joined United from Southampton in a £24m deal in the summer 2015 transfer window. But he has made just three Premier League appearances since Mourinho took charge in the summer.

You can see Mourinho discussing the situation in the video above.