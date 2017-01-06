6-week layoff for Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen

Mauricio: "@JanVertonghen is ok, he's very positive. We're pushing him a lot. We expect six weeks, less than at first." pic.twitter.com/czlnPhvE2E — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 19, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen will be out of action for six weeks with his ankle ligament injury, head coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

The Belgium international limped off during last weekend’s victory over West Bromwich Albion.

A scan earlier this week confirmed that Vertonghen had suffered ligament damage, but Pochettino says the injury is not as bad as first feared.

The Spurs boss says his defender will follow a demanding rehabilitation programme and is scheduled to return to action in six weeks.

That puts him on course to return to the team at the end of February.

In the meantime, he is likely to miss Premier League games against Manchester City, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Liverpool and Stoke City, the FA Cup fourth round tie against Wycombe Wanderers and a potential fifth round tie, plus both legs of the Europa League tie against Gent.

Pochettino has already confirmed he does not intend to sign a replacement.