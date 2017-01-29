Alvaro Morata rejects Arsenal and Chelsea speculation

Digan lo que digan #halamadrid siempre! Esto es el Madrid y vamos TODOS a muerte! Con mi hermano @iscoalarcon en el entrenamiento de hoy! 😁🏃🏻🏃🏻⚽️ A photo posted by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:32am PST

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has taken to his social media accounts to reject speculation linking him with a transfer away from the club.

The Spain international has been touted for a move to the Premier League with Arsenal or Chelsea.

But he has committed his future to Madrid by suggesting that talk of a move elsewhere is wide of the mark.

Writing on Instagram, Morata told his followers: “Whatever they say, #halamadrid forever.”

Morata came through the ranks at Madrid, who activated a buy-back clause to secure his return from Juventus last summer.