Ander Herrera fears Juan Mata is at the centre of a scandal… but it’s just Corrie

Ander Herrera was concerned for Manchester United team-mate Juan Mata when he went to pick him up from his Cheshire home yesterday and found photographers and a film crew gathered round the house.

According to the Daily Mail , Herrera asked the photographers: “What’s happened to Juan?”

But it was a false alarm because the crowd was actually due to soap opera Coronation Street filming a scene across the road.

The Manchester-based TV show had ventured just outside the city to the Cheshire villages favoured by many United stars in order to follow a storyline at a posh house, and one of Mata’s neighbours had provided the location.

Herrera arrived in a white Mercedes to give his Spanish compatriot a lift to training, but was understandably surprised to find the usually quiet residential street to be a hive of media activity.

The pair posed for photos with the Coronation Street production crew before setting off for Carrington.