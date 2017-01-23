Antoine Griezmann’s brother gives Man Utd transfer advice

Sorry Memphis i think old trafford is better ! 🙈🙄 pic.twitter.com/ROFTTYHNJL — Théo Griezmann (@TheoGriezmann) January 22, 2017

Antoine Griezmann’s brother has taken to Twitter to advise Memphis Depay that he might have made a mistake by leaving Manchester United.

Sharing a photo of Depay standing in the stadium of new club Lyon, Theo Griezmann said he thinks Old Trafford is better.

Theo, who regularly posts pro-United fans, soon received a barrage of tweets from United fans who urged him to relay that message to his brother, who has regularly been linked with a transfer to United in recent months.