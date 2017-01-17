Antonio Valencia reacts to new Man Utd contract

Another year to give everything for the greatest club in the world @manutd. Happy to announce I’ve renew my contract 'til 2018 pic.twitter.com/svR2baBFqj — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) January 17, 2017

Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia has posted on Twitter to react to the news that the club has extended his contract by an extra season.

The three-year deal the Ecuador international signed in 2014 was due to expire this summer, but United have taken up the option of a fourth year.

Valencia, aged 31, is now tied to the Red Devils until June 2018 and he seems pretty delighted about that prospect.

He wrote: “Another year to give everything for the greatest club in the world @manutd. Happy to announce I’ve renew my contract ’til 2018.”

United celebrated by sharing video footage of a fantastic recovering tackle by Valencia against Liverpool last season.