Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responds to Andrea Belotti bid reports

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed reports that he has lodged a bid for Torino star Andrea Belotti as “fake news”.

Speaking at his press conference today ahead of this weekend’s clash with Swansea City, the Gunners boss took a leaf out of US president elect Donald Trump’s book and knowingly used a very current phrase.

Asked about the Belotti rumours, he told reporters: “That is what you call today ‘fake news’.”

It is safe to assume that 23-year-old Italy international, who has three goals in five caps for the Azzurri, is not on his way to the Emirates Stadium this month.

Belotti has scored a goal every other game in his two seasons at Torino since arriving from Palermo, including 25 goals in 51 Serie A games.

The term fake news came to prominence during the US presidential election to describe the raft of inaccurate stories being shared on social media. But Trump this week adopted the phrase himself to dismiss claims of a secret dossier on him held by Russia.