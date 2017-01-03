Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger reveals he hasn’t seen Mesut Ozil for a week

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he has not seen playmaker Mesut Ozil for a week.

The Germany international was again missing from the Gunners’ squad for tonight’s Premier League game against Bournemouth. He had previously missed the New Year’s Day win over Crystal Palace.

Ahead of the Eagles game, the Gunners were forced to confirm that Ozil was suffering with illness after a flurry of transfer speculation.

And before this evening’s match, Wenger claimed that the former Real Madrid man is still not well and that he has not even seen him for a week.

Ozil has reportedly been absent from Arsenal’s London Colney training ground for the past seven days as a result of his sickness. Wenger says he is still in bed recovering.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the build-up to kick-off at the Vitality Stadium, Wenger said there had been no selection decision to make over Ozil.

He said: “It was an easy decision. I haven’t seen him for a week, he’s still in bed.”